KIEL, Wis. (WFRV) – A 34-year-old from California was taken into custody for allegedly making threats to a staff member at the Kiel Area School District.

According to a release, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) notified the local police department it had arrested the man from Oceanside, California.

Officers stress that this arrest was not related to the bomb threats made to the school district and the city.

The department reports the suspect will be referred for criminal charges related to his threat in Wisconsin. He will also face Federal charges in regard to the FBI’s own separate investigation unrelated to the Kiel one.

The FBI and Wisconsin DOJ/DCI are continuing to help investigate the five bomb threats that have been emailed to the Kiel department in the past week. Officers say they are also investigating other threats to school district staff members.

The original story started at the beginning of May. In regard to the bomb threats – the first threat was made on May 23, the second threat the next day on May 24, the third threat followed close on May 26, the fourth threat happened on May 27, and the fifth most recent one happened on May 31.

On May 26, the Kiel Area School District made the decision to finish out classes for the year virtually due to the ongoing threats. Before that, the district even rescheduled a meeting to go virtual due to safety concerns.