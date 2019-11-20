1  of  2
Live Now
Vice President Pence arriving at Austin Straubel Airport Live Trump Impeachment Hearings

LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

California man dead after two semis collide in Manitowoc County

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy of Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Department

MAPLE GROVE, Wis. (WFRV) – A California man is dead after two semis collided Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Manitowoc Sheriff’s Department, at 1:40 p.m. on November 19 a 2020 Freightliner tractor-trailer and a 2012 Western Star fully loaded logging semi crashed at the intersection of County Road K and County Road W in the township of Maple Grove.

A 55-year-old San Jose, California man was driving the Freightliner semi when, according to deputies, he failed to stop at the Couty Road W stop sign.

The logging semi was being driven by a 27-year-old Kiel man.

Authorities say the California man was ejected from his semi and pronounced dead at the scene.

The Kiel man was trapped within his truck and needed to be extracted before being taken to a Green Bay hospital for serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Officials say the crash caused a small fire within one of the engine compartments as well as a debris field.

Roads were closed until 6:30 p.m.

The sheriff’s department says the crash remains under investigation.

  • Courtesy of Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Department
  • Courtesy of Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Department
  • Courtesy of Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Department

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories