“California Sober” might be a new term, the concept has been around for a while

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)- We have all heard of “California Dreaming,” but probably never heard of “California Sober.” Singer Demi Lovato told CBS Sunday Morning that she is “California sober” after nearly loosing her life when she overdosed on drugs.

CBS News reporter Tracy Smith asked Lovato about her current state of sobriety. “Obviously, I was in control of what I put in my mouth,” said Lovato. She continued “…I think the term that I best identify with is California sober.” What does that mean?

Local 5’s Eric Richards spoke with two Addiction Specialists in our area about the term, which is new, however the concept behind it has been around for quite some time. “She was talking about using other substances other than her drug of choice in moderation,” said Lisa Michno, Clinical Substance Abuse Counselor at Thedacare Behavioral Health. Michno says that anyone who is dealing with any type of addiction should seek professional help. “We are living in a time where there is more information and people who are famous or well-known that are coming out with their past struggles. Whether it’s an eating disorder, mental health, or substance use issues, with each disclosure there is a feeling and understanding that you are not alone,” said Michno.

Lawrence Nikodem is an Addiction Specialist for the New Community Shelter in Green Bay. During his 37-years in the field, he has seen many success stories in his current and former clients. Nikodem says that Lovato’s way of dealing with her addictions is not uncommon. “It’s not a new concept to start with. This is something that we have known about in this profession of addictions for a long time,” said Nikodem.

There are a number of ways to handle addictions, but Nikodem says that the main way is abstinence. ” Complete and total abstinence is an effective way to work on recovery.” That can be challenging if the individual is not open to the idea. “The other way is to reduce the harmful effects of an individual’s use of a substance, whether that is an elicit drug, prescription drug or alcohol,” said Nikodem.

In addition to his work at the New Community Shelter, Lawrence Nikodem has a private practice in Green Bay. More information on his services can be found here. Thedacare has an extensive behavioral care unit with a number of services provided. More information on those services can be found here. For immediate assistance you can call 920-720-2300.