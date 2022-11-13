COON VALLEY, Wis. (WFRV) – A California woman has been indicted for allegedly transporting large quantities of methamphetamine from California to southwest Wisconsin.

Investigators with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office identified Heather Carter, 49, of Santa Monica, California as a person of interest in early 2022.

Deputies say that once Carter was back in Wisconsin, she would distribute methamphetamine to numerous people in La Crosse, Vernon, Crawford, and Richland Counties.

During the investigation, Carter was reportedly caught by authorities attempting to deliver approximately 422 grams of pure methamphetamine, 248 counterfeit pills that tested positive for Fentanyl, 79 grams of cocaine, and 850 grams of THC Edibles.

Following the seizure of the narcotics listed above, a search warrant was executed at 300 Roosevelt Street in the Village of Coon Valley, where Carter was taken into custody on September 23.

On November 9, Carter was indicted by a federal grand jury in the Western District of Wisconsin for a charge of Attempting to Possess 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute.

Carter faces a maximum of 40 years in federal prison if convicted.

No other details have been released.

Local 5 will update this story when new information is made available.