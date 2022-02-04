WEST OF WINNEBAGO REGIONAL NEWS: Green Lake County, Marquette County, Waupaca County, Waushara County

Caller: Armed robbers demand cryptocurrency

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW LONDON, Wis. (WFRV) – Two suspects were arrested for allegedly trying to rob cryptocurrency at a New London residence.

According to a release, the Waupaca County Communications Center received a 911 call around 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 16, 2022, from an address on HWY 54 in New London.

Members at the center say the caller explained an armed robbery was taking place, adding two male suspects were demanding cryptocurrency after entering the residence.

The caller described one of the robbers as wearing a tactical vest and that same one threatened two people with a handgun.

The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office has identified the two suspects as:

  • Kobi Langenhuizen of Hortonville, WI.
  • Devon Sack of Menominee, MI.

Deputies say both Langenhuizen and Sack are now in custody at Waupaca County Jail, pending court proceedings.

The department reports deputies believe it was an isolated incident. The event is under investigation at this time.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Freedom grabs statement win, Xavier continues surge

Green Bay women knock off Youngstown State in double overtime

Timber Rattlers: MiLB provides housing

No. 5 UW-Oshkosh turns away No. 2 Platteville again

HSSPX: Hortonville GBB beats Neenah, ANorth BB upsets AEast

Notre Dame GBB on huge win streak and hungry for state title repeat