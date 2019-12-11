Calling all fans: Lambeau Field asking for shovelers for upcoming home game

LAMBEAU FIELD, Wis. (WFRV) — With expected snow fall in the coming days, the Green Bay Packers are asking for your help.

Officials with Lambeau Field are in need of 600 shovelers on Friday, December 13th starting at 8 a.m.

Those interested are asked to report to the Fleet Farm Gate on Lambeau Field’s west side.

Shovelers need to be at least 18-years-old and will receive $12 per hour.

The Packers will provide shovels to all who come to help.