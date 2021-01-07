Calls to relieve President Trump of his presidential powers by invoking 25th Amendment

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) After the violence in our nation’s capital there are calls for the removal of the president from office. Kris Schuller explains how that would work if the president’s Cabinet were to invoke the 25th Amendment.

“You have to go home now. We have to have peace,” said President Trump.

Long after his supporters stormed the Capitol, President Trump finally released a 1-minute-long video telling them to go home. But also making clear how he felt about the violent mob.

“We love you, you’re very special,” Trump said.

And those words coming from the president in the middle of this chaos have many onThursday demanding he be removed from office.

“It’s time to invoke the 25th Amendment and to end this nightmare,” said Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Illinois). “The president is unfit and the president is unwell and the president must now relinquish control of the Executive Branch voluntarily or involuntarily.”

The 25th Amendment creates a way to designate a head of state when the president is disabled or dies. But it also includes a process for removing the president’s power, when others think they’re unable to do their job.

“You need the vice president to actually take that first step and you need the people in his Cabinet to agree,” said David Helpap, a UW-Green Bay political science professor.

Helpap says the 25th Amendment has been used before for presidents undergoing surgery. But if Vice President Mike Pence is considering it to strip the president of his power in the last 13 days of this administration, he’s not saying.

“Mr. Pence, would you support the 25th Amendment against President Trump? Do you believe he should be removed from office after today Sir?” reporters shouted to Pence at the Capitol.

“As we know Vice President Pence has been a very loyal supporter of the president over the last four years,” Helpap said. “It would take a lot of effort by individuals who have been really the closest to the president for quite a long time, to get this to move forward.”

The vice president and the majority of the Cabinet would need to declare the president unfit.

Helpap says the 25th Amendment has never been used for such a purpose.