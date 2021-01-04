FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Calumet Co. Sheriff’s Office investigate reports of missing mail in area, cautions residents

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
mailbox-jpg_20160922175804-159532

CALUMET, Wis. (WFRV) – The Calumet County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents to verify checks and mail that they have sent out have gotten to their proper destination and have been appropriately checked after a string of mail thefts have been reported in the area.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, over the past few weeks, residents from Lakeshore Drive, Faro Springs Road, and in Harrison have reported mail missing from their mailboxes.

Officials report checks have been reported missing and later fraudulently cashed.

Authorities are now asking residents that if they place outgoing checks or mail in their mailbox, to verify that the they made it to their destination and that the checks were appropriately cashed.

The Calumet County Sheriff’s Office along with other area agencies are, actively investigating these thefts. Residents are encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Office if their checks or mail have gone missing.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

High School Sports Xtra: Interview with Notre Dame hockey coach Cory McCracken

High School Sports Xtra: Kimberly handles Appleton East in Game of the Week

Green Bay beats Youngstown State for first win

High School Hoops: FVA powers handle steep nonconference tests

Green Bay Nation 12/30: Goodbye, Titans

Green Bay Nation 12-30: Pick 'Em