Calumet Co. Sheriff’s Office investigate reports of missing mail in area, cautions residents

CALUMET, Wis. (WFRV) – The Calumet County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents to verify checks and mail that they have sent out have gotten to their proper destination and have been appropriately checked after a string of mail thefts have been reported in the area.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, over the past few weeks, residents from Lakeshore Drive, Faro Springs Road, and in Harrison have reported mail missing from their mailboxes.

Officials report checks have been reported missing and later fraudulently cashed.

Authorities are now asking residents that if they place outgoing checks or mail in their mailbox, to verify that the they made it to their destination and that the checks were appropriately cashed.

The Calumet County Sheriff’s Office along with other area agencies are, actively investigating these thefts. Residents are encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Office if their checks or mail have gone missing.