Calumet, Kewaunee counties closing snowmobile trails

Local News

CALUMET, Wis. (WFRV) – All snowmobile trails in Calumet and Kewaunee Counties will be closed beginning at 6 a.m. on Monday, according to officials.

Kewaunee and Calumet County departments say all trails will close on February 22.

Kewaunee County Promotions & Recreation Department says the closure of its trails is due to the warmer weather expected this week.

“We had a decent five-day run and we would like to stay open longer, unfortunately, our snowmobile clubs know that the predicted warmer weather will deteriorate our snow base making the trails unusable,” said Dave Myers, Director of Kewaunee County Promotions & Recreation. “We are hoping to reopen the snowmobile trails again this season if the weather cooperates.”

Calumet County Parks Department officials share, “The future of private and public snowmobile trails in Calumet County depends largely upon the willingness of property owners to permit snowmobiling on their lands those who do not stay off the trails are trespassing and may be prosecuted.”

