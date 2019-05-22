Calumet County Board of Supervisors unanimously votes to build new jail

CALUMET COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV)

The Calumet County Board of Supervisors has unanimously voted to move forward and build a new county jail, and construction could begin as early as August.

At a board meeting Tuesday night, two resolutions both received 20 yes votes and zero no votes: a resolution to amend the 2019 budget to construct a new jail and renovate the county courthouse, and another resolution authorizing the issuance of $35 million to fund the project.

This followed a presentation of the jail’s final design plans, which the board also approved.

County Administrator Todd Romenesko says the current jail has 54 beds, while the new jail would be much bigger with 89 beds and the possibility of double bunking to 128 beds. He says the new jail is needed to solve a lack of both capacity and capability.



"We’re currently spending a significant amount of money transporting individuals to other facilities and that’s a liability for us and for our sheriff," he told Local 5. "So we would prefer that those individuals be housed in our own jail. We also have some issues in terms of classification because we’re getting more and more females, so our facility is not equipped properly for what we’re currently receiving in the jail.”



The new jail will most likely take about 21 months to build.