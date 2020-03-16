Calumet County declares public health emergency

CALUMET COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Public Health Emergency has been declared in Calumet County by County Administrator Todd Romenesko “in an effort to guard against the spread of” coronavirus.
Calumet County’s actions follow Governor Tony Evers’ statewide emergency declaration.
According to Calumet County Administrator Romenesko, those considered at a higher risk are encouraged to stay home and away from large groups of people as much as possible. According to Green Bay health officials, those who are elderly, have other health conditions such as heart or lung disease, or have weakened immune systems are at a greater risk of contracting coronavirus.
The Calumet County Jail is no longer allowing visitors. All events attracting at least 250 people are to be canceled, as the CDC recommends. Calumet County officials are also discouraging nonessential travel for all individuals.
Calumet County Public Health is closely monitoring and responding to COVID-19 information provided by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and the CDC.
