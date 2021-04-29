FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Calumet County farmer among those suing Biden Administration for race discrimination

Local News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Some Midwestern farmers are suing the federal government alleging they’re ineligible for a COVID-19 stimulus loan forgiveness program because they’re white.

The group of farmers hails from Wisconsin, Minnesota, South Dakota, Illinois and Ohio. They filed the lawsuit in Milwaukee on Thursday.

They argue that the Biden administration’s stimulus plan provides loan forgiveness to socially disadvantaged farmers and ranchers, defined as Black, American Indian, Hispanic or Pacific Islander.

The lawsuit alleges that violates white farmers’ constitutional rights. U.S. Department of Agriculture media officials didn’t immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

“There should absolutely be no federal dollars going anywhere just based on race. The economic impact from COVID-19 didn’t hurt any race more than another as far as agriculture goes,” says Adam Faust, from Calumet County.

According to officials, Faust owns a dairy farm in Calumet County, near Chilton. In addition to milking about 70 Holstein cows, Mr. Faust farms 200 acres for feed for his cows.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Quinn Meinerz looks to become latest D3 success story in NFL

Freedom, Waupaca open with conference wins

Bay Port lacrosse returns with win over Notre Dame

Fox Valley Classic Conference playoff brackets set

High School Football: Kimberly dominates Appleton North, Fond du Lac stays unbeaten

Green Bay Blizzard ready for 2021 season