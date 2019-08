CALUMET COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) — The Calumet County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating the death of an inmate.

Officials say a corrections officer discovered an 18-year-old man not breathing around 12:04 a.m.

Lifesaving efforts were initiated by officers until EMS personnel arrived.

The Sheriff’s Office says the inmate was transferred to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office is assisting with the investigation.