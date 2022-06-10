Calumet County Sheriff looking for info on man involved with forged checks

(WFRV) – Authorities in Calumet County are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man involved with forged checks.

The Calumet County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook hoping residents can identify a man that is believed to be involved with forged checks. Authorities think he could have local connections.

There were no details on the forged checks or what the local connections could be.

Photo courtesy of Calumet County Sheriff’s Office

Anyone with information on the man or vehicle is asked to call the Calumet County Sheriff’s Office at 920-849-2335.

Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.