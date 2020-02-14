1  of  13
Calumet County Sheriff to receive second K-9 thanks to generous community

CHILTON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Calumet County Sheriff’s Office will soon be adding a second K-9 to their ranks thanks to the goodwill of the community.

The total funds raised were over $101,000 with the last $10,000 coming from the Robert and Patricia Endries Family Foundation.

The Endries say they’re happy to give back to the community that has supported them and their businesses – and they’re looking forward to the new addition to the force.

“It’s going to be nice to see two dogs on the street and in our schools and helping teach young people and make our communities safer,” says Bob Endries.

In a Thursday afternoon Facebook post, Sheriff Mark Wiegert also thanked the many other individuals and organizations that helped make the second K-9 a reality.

