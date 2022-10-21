HARRISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Deputies in Calumet County are asking for the public’s help in identifying two burglary suspects that broke into a home in the Village of Harrison on October 8.

According to a Facebook post by the Calumet County Sheriff’s Office, a burglary took place at a home on Mile Long Drive in Harrison around 5 p.m. that Saturday.

Investigators are looking to identify the suspects and the vehicle that were captured on camera at the residence.

Photo Courtesy of: Calumet County Sheriff’s Office

If you have any information related to this incident, you are asked to call the Calumet County Sheriff’s Office at (920) 849-2335, or through Crime Stoppers at 1-877-765-8327.

Authorities say that any tips that lead to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward.

No other information was provided.