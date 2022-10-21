HARRISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Deputies in Calumet County are asking for the public’s help in identifying two burglary suspects that broke into a home in the Village of Harrison on October 8.
According to a Facebook post by the Calumet County Sheriff’s Office, a burglary took place at a home on Mile Long Drive in Harrison around 5 p.m. that Saturday.
Investigators are looking to identify the suspects and the vehicle that were captured on camera at the residence.
If you have any information related to this incident, you are asked to call the Calumet County Sheriff’s Office at (920) 849-2335, or through Crime Stoppers at 1-877-765-8327.
Authorities say that any tips that lead to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward.
No other information was provided.