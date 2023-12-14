CHILTON, Wis. (WFRV) – Keeping firearms out of the reach of kids is critical to preventing any accidents from happening in the house, and the Calumet County Sheriff’s Office is helping gun owners with that process.

Deputies from the agency are distributing gun locks from Project ChildSafe, a program of the National Shooting Sports Foundation, to promote firearms safety and education.

“The locks themselves are very easy to use,” said Lieutenant Joe Tenor of the Calumet County Sheriff’s Office. “The locks work on a number of popular firearms, so most firearm models are able to be secured with these gun locks.”

Tenor continued to tell Local 5 News that anyone who owns a firearm and has children should consider using a gun lock. Additionally, Tenor said that it’s a good idea to keep the firearms in a gun safe and keep ammunition separate from the firearms.

Anyone interested in picking up a gun lock for free from the Calumet County Sheriff’s Office can do so at the agency’s main building in Chilton.