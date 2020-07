CALUMET COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Calumet County Sheriff’s Office says they are experiencing issues with their 9-1-1 phone lines.

Deputies announced on Wednesday that residents who are unable to get through to the Sheriff’s Office by dialing 9-1-1, should call them at (920) 849-2335 and press 0.

Officials say they will be providing updates when they can on the issue.

