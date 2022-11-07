HARRISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Calumet County are looking for an individual involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a horse seriously injured.

According to the Calumet County Sheriff’s Office, on November 6, shortly after 8:00 p.m., a truck traveling northbound on Firelane 13 left the roadway and crossed into a horse pasture.

The vehicle then reportedly hit a fence, a horse, and a utility pole, leaving the horse seriously injured. Deputies say the truck is likely a Ford and is missing the front grill, which was left at the scene of the crash. It also likely has a damaged headlight assembly.

Truck grill left at the scene of the crash
Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact the Calumet County Sheriff’s Office at 920-849-2335.

No further information was provided.

