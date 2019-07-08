Calumet County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing 14-year-old

CALUMET COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) — The Calumet County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 14-year-old.

Melissa Estrella Vasquez-Gonzalez is approximately 5’2″ and 140 pounds.

Officials say Melissa speaks Spanish, but does not speak English.

Melissa was reportedly last seen Sunday, July 7, possibly leaving as a passenger in a red car from her home.

The Sheriff’s Office says Melissa is relatively new to the area and resides with her family on CTH J, south of New Holstein.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Calumet County Sheriff’s Office at 920-849-2335.