HARRISON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Calumet County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the Neenah woman who died after an accident with a dump truck on September 27 in the Village of Harrison.

According to a release, the driver of the SUV was 52-year-old Patricia Nau. Nau was trapped inside the SUV and eventually died from her injuries at the scene of the crash.

47-year-old Benjamin Rosenbaum from Greenleaf was identified as the driver of the dump truck. Rosenbaum was able to escape the crash with only minor injuries.

No further details were provided at this time as the investigation is still ongoing.