Calumet County Snowmobile Trail System opens additional zone

CALUMET, Wis. (WFRV) – The Calumet Parks Department announced that Zone 2 of the Calumet County Snowmobile Trail System will open at 7 a.m., on February 6.

Park officials said Zones 3 to 6 will remain open and Zone 1 will stay closed at this time.

The Calumet Parks Department is cautioning snowmobilers that portions of the public trail on plowed fields, which have not been disked or in some other way smoothed, are rough and only slightly satisfactory for travel.

Officials are also asking snowmobilers to “stay on the marked trails unless permission to do otherwise has been received.”

Those found trespassing outside of the marked trails may be prosecuted, according to the department.