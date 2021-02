(WFRV) – Two zones of the Calumet County Snowmobile Trail System will open starting Feb. 1.

According to Calumet County, zones five and six will open at noon starting Feb. 1, while zones one, two, three, four and five will remain closed.

Calumet County cautions snowmobilers that those portions of the public trail on plowed fields that have not been disked or in some other way smoothed are rough and only marginally satisfactory for travel.