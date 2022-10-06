HILBERT, Wis. (WFRV) – Three people received medical treatment after a boat capsized on Lake Winnebago on Thursday afternoon.

According to a release sent by the Calumet County Sheriff’s Office, around 3:15 p.m., deputies received a 911 call from an adult male who indicated his catamaran had capsized.

A catamaran is a multi-hulled watercraft featuring two parallel hulls of equal size. It is a geometry-stabilized craft, deriving its stability from its wide beam, rather than from a ballasted keel as with a monohull boat.

The male was with two other adult males, all from the Neenah area, who were on top of the capsized portion of the catamaran.

Authorities report conditions on the lake at this time were rough with approximately 5-7 foot waves, which could have been a cause.

The Sheriff’s Office boat was utilized to locate and recover the three men around two miles off-shore from Calumet County Park.

Due to the weather conditions and time spent in the water, all three men were treated by Gold Cross Ambulance Service and later released at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

The Calumet County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Wardens with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, The Calumet County Dive Team, the Gold Cross Ambulance Service, the Stockbridge Fire Department, and Stockbridge First Responders.