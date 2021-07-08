Calumet deputies search for road rage suspect after incident on Hwy 151

CALUMET, Wis. (WFRV) – The Calumet County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help in identifying the driver of a pick-up truck involved in a road rage incident on Thursday morning.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, at around 5:25 a.m., deputies received reports that a car and a silver GMC pick-up truck were both traveling westbound on Hwy 151 in Manitowoc County when the car turned south on Highway T in Calumet County and the GMC truck began following the vehicle.

The truck reportedly then began to pass the car in the coming lane when it then side-swiped the car causing the vehicle damage. Both drivers allegedly got out of their vehicles, exchanged words, and then the driver of the GMC truck got in the vehicle and began driving northbound towards Hwy 151.

Deputies say that the truck does not have a topper and the driver of the GMC truck is described as being middle-aged, having brown hair, a beard, and wearing a neon yellow work shirt with reflective stripes.

Courtesy of Calumet County Sheriff’s Office

If you know who the driver of the silver GMC pick-up may be, they are asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 920-849-2335.