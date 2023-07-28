OCONOMOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Law enforcement in southeast Wisconsin has confiscated and is currently analyzing a camera that was found secured inside a porta potty on a public beach.

According to the Oconomowoc Police Department, officers received a call about ‘suspicious circumstances’ at Bender Beach in Oconomowoc around 1:15 p.m. on July 25.

Responding officers reportedly found a battery-operated camera inside a porta potty, saying the camera was secured inside the toilet.

Authorities stated the camera was visible when the toilet seat was lifted. Oconomowoc PD has confiscated the camera, saying that it is currently being analyzed.

It was also noted that the City of Oconomowoc Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department has made a check of all city bathrooms and porta potties and will continue to monitor public bathrooms.

Officers in Oconomowoc, as well as city officials, are encouraging all businesses and citizens to be vigilant and keep an eye out for any similar devices. If any similar devices are found or if any citizens have information about this incident, they are asked to contact the Oconomowoc Police Department.

The investigation into this incident is under investigation and no further details were provided.