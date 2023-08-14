WISCONSIN (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is issuing reminders to motorists that frequently travel on freeways, highways, and interstates.

Last weekend’s message board reminded slower drivers to stay in the right-hand lane except when passing another vehicle or preparing for a left turn.

“Camp in the woods, not the left lane,” read message boards across the state.

Wisconsin law requires you to keep right if you are “traveling below the normal pace of traffic.”

