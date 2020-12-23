FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Camp Reunite, Wisconsin DOC team up to deliver gifts to children

TAYCHEEDAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Camp Reunite and the Wisconsin Department of Corrections (DOC) partnered to spread holiday cheer across eastern Wisconsin.

Camp Reunite is a non-profit group and with the DOC delivered special holiday gifts over the weekend.

The Saturday and Sunday deliveries wrapped up six days of stops across eastern Wisconsin, delivering gifts to children from their incarcerated parents.

“Providing gifts donated from Kapco’s Kids 2 Kids Christmas has been a blessing for the campers. Seeing their smiles, filled with excitement, brings hope to their holidays and makes the holiday season extra special,” says Camp Reunite Co-Founder Andrew Gappa.

According to a release, the volunteers made 53 stops and delivered 375 gifts to 125 children of individuals currently serving a sentence at Kettle Moraine Correctional Institution or Taycheedah Correctional Institution.  The gifts ranged from basketballs to art supplies.

According to a release, the gift deliveries were an extension of Camp Reunite, a program that offers trauma-informed camp activities for kids ages 8-17 who have a parent incarcerated in the Wisconsin Correctional System.

The program started in 2018 at Taycheedah Correctional Institution, a part of the Wisconsin Women’s Correctional System, as a week-long summer camp that explored ways to help kids cope with separation from their mother.

