Camp U-Nah-Li-Ya cancels rest of summer sessions, volunteers still needed

SURING, Wis. (WFRV) — Severe storm damage has caused YMCA Camp U-Nah-Li-Ya to cancel the remainder of its summer sessions.

The Greater Green Bay YMCA says despite hundreds of volunteers offering 5,500 hours of time to clear roads and remove trees, major repairs still need to be tackled.

Max Clark, Camping Services Executive for the YMCA, says safety concerns remain regarding many of the downed or damaged trees.

According to Clark, program spaces need to be restored and damaged buildings need to be repaired. The High Ropes Course and Target Sports Area will need to be completely rebuilt as well.

Clark estimates they will need between 6 to 10 weeks to restore the main camp to operational status.

The camp hopes to be open for Father Daughter Camp in September.

“We are the YMCA. We will rally, rebuild, and reopen a safe and quality Camp with the ongoing support of great staff, volunteers, donors and our community,” says Sean Elliott President and CEO of Greater Green Bay YMCA.

Donations can still be made by clicking here.

Volunteers age 18 and older are invited to assist the YMCA to help clear trees as chain sawyers, wood chipping, and wood splitters. Volunteers are asked to sign up before arriving at the camp by clicking here.

YMCA Camp U-Nah-Li-Ya is located at 12101 Y Camp Road, Suring WI 54174