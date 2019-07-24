Camp U-Nah-Li-Ya continues storm damage recovery

MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WFRV) — Strong storms created widespread damage across Northeast Wisconsin, including YMCA Camp U-Nah-Li-Ya in Mountain.

While no campers were on-site during the storm, camp facilities and grounds of 150 acres experienced major damage.

Damage at the camp is so severe, two camp sessions have been canceled and parents have been notified. No final determination has been made regarding the camp being open during Week 9 or Week 10.

According to the Greater Green Bay YMCA, over 250 plus trees are down and about 100 need to be removed, pending professional foresters’ evaluation for long-term viability and safety.

Around 80% of the camp structures have damage, including an expected total loss of the High Ropes Course/Climbing Wall. The Nature Center also reportedly sustained major damage.

(Photos courtesy of Greater Green Bay YMCA)

A communications office has been set up at the Ferguson Family YMCA in downtown Green Bay with the focus on clean-up coordination.

The Camp U-Nah-Li-Ya Facebook will be the main and primary communication hub for updates about volunteer, equipment, and supplies need as well as how to make monetary donations.

The freezers, refrigerators, and the well pump are currently running thanks to a generator. Temporary satellite Internet service was also set up to make ongoing communications more efficient.

Currently, the YMCA says they are working to clean up the trees and property. Building repairs and clean up are also taking place.

To volunteer to help clean and repair the camp, click here. To make an online monetary donation, click here.

Daily updates will be provided at the Camp U-Nah-Li-Ya Facebook page, which can be found here. A communications page on the Camp U-Nah-Li-Ya website can be found here.

Working conditions reportedly remain tenuous due to debris and the unknown stability of surrounding trees.

According to the YMCA, the immediate need for the camp is tree removal and property clearing and clean up.