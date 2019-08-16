Camp U-Nah-Li-Ya to re-open sooner than expected after storm damage

A couple weeks ago Local 5 visited Camp U-Nah-Li-Ya in Suring which closed its campgrounds after July’s storms left behind so much damage operations could not continue.

Thursday they announced they would be opening sooner than expected just in time for their fall activities.

“It was just unknown, the extent of the damage and what was done to the buildings, what was done to the property,” says executive director for the camp Max Clark. “We have never gone through anything like this before so to set a timeline was difficult.”

The damage from the storm was so severe the Clark decided to close operations for the summer sending campers home.

Much of the destruction came from trees uprooted by the high winds.

28 buildings were mangled including cabins.

Since then more than 400 trees have been cleared from the grounds.

“The cleanup has been nonstop ever since the storm happened, the response from the community was amazing,” says Clark. “We really live in a great community, we’ve had volunteers and staff and professionals here on site on site every day since July 19.”

There’s still some work to do.

U-Nah-Li-Ya was able to hire a contractor that will soon start work on remaining repairs.

“They’re replacing metal roofing panels and shingles in a couple of buildings that were severely damaged that will take a little longer to repair, but we’ve quartered off those areas and will continue to repair those,” says Clark.

So for the next four weeks all hands will stay on deck.

And they look forward to a new beginning thanks to the community.

“A huge thank you to Green Bay and all of our alumni, all of our customers that come up here and the people that we call family at our camp,” says Clark. “I just want to say a huge thank you.”

Camp U-Nah-Li-Ya will officially re-open Friday, September 6, just in time for the year’s first father-daughter weekend.

To date volunteers have helped remove 95 percent of the fallen trees.