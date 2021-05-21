FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Campbellsport man arrested for OWI with a child in the vehicle

CAMPBELLSPORT, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin State Patrol trooper pulled over a vehicle driving on Highway 67 after seeing signs of impairment.

According to authorities, on May 19 around 1:00 a.m. 28-year-old, Adam Konstanski was stopped after a trooper witnessed signs of impairment.

Following a standard field sobriety test, Konstanski was arrested for an OWI first offense with a child in the vehicle.

The child is safe and was released to a relative. Konstanski was taken to a local hospital for a blood draw and then was released to a responsible party.

Konstanski was driving northbound on Highway 67 near Campbellsport when the trooper saw signs of impairment.

