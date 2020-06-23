Campbellsport resident runs half marathon to raise awareness for Multiple Sclerosis

CAMPBELLSPORT, Wis. (WFRV) – A Campbellsport resident will be virtually running a half marathon to raise awareness and funds geared towards helping find the cure for Multiple Sclerosis (MS).

Resident Ryan Costello will be participating in the annual MS Run the US Ultra Relay event on June 27, however, it will look a little different than in previous years.

Originally, the annual event was set to start in April in Los Angeles and end in August in New York City and consist of 3,260 miles.

Now, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Ryan will be virtually running 13.1 miles in Fond du Lac with a group of runners starting at 9 a.m. on June 27.

Regardless of the changes to the event, Ryan remains passionate about participating as it is one that hits close to home as Ryan’s Aunt Wendy was said to have been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2009 and is his inspiration and reason for running the MS Run the US Ultra Relay.

Never shying away from challenges, Ryan is said to be an Iron Man, one of the few to complete the Frozen Otter, and head wrestling coach at Campbellsport High School and soon will be adding participant of the MS Run the US Ultra Relay to the list.

