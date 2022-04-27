BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – As the weather (hopefully) warms, this local park is making sure it’s ready for campers in Wisconsin.

According to a Brown County Parks release, Bay Shore Park is getting ready to invite nature enthusiasts back for the 2022 camping season.

Sitting at the top of the Niagara Escarpment, the campground sits in a corner of Brown County.

Rangers say the campground has over 110 sites for anyone looking to be on or off the grid and is less than 15 miles from Green Bay.

The campsite is scheduled to be opened on April 30, if the weather does not push it back.

What do they provide?

Brown County Parks reports the park has many amenities for guests to use, including:

Water access to cool your feet

Boat launches for a leisurely drive

A playground for the kids

Hiking trails galore

Showers to keep yourself clean

A shelter that is available to rent

Free WIFI near the ship-themed playground and park pavilion

These campsites can be either reserved online or used as a first-come-first-serve. The parks department reminds returning campers or new ones that first-come-first-serve sites can be booked with cash or a credit card through an automated pay station.

To set up your reservation in advance or look at the campsite rules, click here to get started.