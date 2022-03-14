BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Brown County Fairgrounds are open to campers for the 2022 season as of Monday.

According to Brown County Parks, the location offers urban camping on an asphalt midway for Recreational Vehicles only. Fees are $32 per night, with a maximum stay limit of 21 days.

Restrooms and showers are available for registered campers, as well as a new RV Sanitary Dump Station. The campground is adjacent to a boat launch with access to world-class fishing on the Fox River, minutes away from Lambeau Field and Greater Green Bay events.

Brown County Parks are asking campers to check the availability calendar posted on the kiosk and online, as camping does close for various events occurring on the property throughout the season.

For more information on Brown County Parks camping, click here.