Campus food pantry at NWTC hopes to impact food insecurity among students

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A recent report out by NWTC shows over a third of students who responded have had difficulty affording food. But for those in need there is a food pantry on campus, there to fill the gap.

Thousands of students are enrolled at NWTC and according to a recent college survey, nearly a third of responders said they are worried about much more than getting good grades.

“This is an opportunity for students to grab a bag of food every week,” said Gema Garcia for NWTC’s Student Support Services.

According to a new report, food insecurity at NWTC is a problem. But since 2018 this pantry has been open on campus to help. It’s the Shared Harvest Food Pantry where each week nearly 20 students come in and collect a bag of food.

“They might be returning adults they may have laid off from work and now they are starting a new career, 18 to 65, whoever is enrolled,” Garcia said.

The food given here is meant to last a few days. But all recipients are also referred to a pantry that provides food for a week.

“Paul’s Pantry is a huge collaborator and partner,” Garcia said.

“Our pantry is here for those that need it,” said Jenna Robbins from Paul’s Pantry.

Since 2019 NWTC and Paul’s Pantry have been working together to feed hungry students at the college – while helping them succeed in life.

“Two years ago we started a scholarship with NWTC, specifically for students that could utilize our pantry resources, as well as tuition dollars and book coverage,” Robbins said.

The goal to help students in need while they pursue an education so that one day they have a stable career.

“Since January we’ve issued 22 scholarships to students, 17 of which have never been a recipient of Paul’s Pantry before,” said Robbins.

Students connected to Paul’s Pantry- after first visiting NWTC’s Shared Harvest Pantry.

“We cover breakfast, lunch and dinner and snacks in between,” said Garcia.

An effort to help the hungry and to build a firm foundation for the years ahead.

“There’s a lot of people that need a little bit of help to get them through and that is what the pantry was built for,” Robbins said.