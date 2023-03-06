ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois made recreational marijuana legal for adults over 21 years old in 2020 in Illinois, but can you take cannabis bought in Illinois into neighboring Wisconsin?

The answer is: no. Marijuana is still illegal for recreational use in Wisconsin.

A first offense of marijuana possession in Wisconsin could result in a penalty of up to 6 months in jail or $1,000 in fines, according to Grieve Law.

Any subsequent offenses are considered felonies and have penalties of up to 3 and a half years in jail or $10,000 in fines.

Wisconsin considers possession of THC, the active chemical in marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, intent to distribute marijuana, growing marijuana, or operating a drug house as serious offenses.

Medical marijuana is available only to those with a written letter from a doctor, and only as CBD, the non-psychoactive chemical present in the drug.

Sunnyside, which operates cannabis dispensaries in Illinois, opened a dispensary just over the southern Wisconsin border, at 7000 First Ranger Drive, in South Beloit, in July 2020.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers proposed legalizing recreational marijuana in 2021.