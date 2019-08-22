UPDATE: Packers to play on shortened field for Canada preseason game

THURSDAY 8/22/19 6:51 p.m.

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (WFRV) — The Green Bay Packers and Oakland Raiders will now play on a shortened field for their preseason game in Canada.

This decision comes after officials from both teams were looking at a patch turf in the endzone.

The field, used by the Canadian Football League, usually has goal posts within the area marked as the endzone by the NFL. Ahead of the game, crews were seen covering the goal post hole with turf.

Coach Matt LaFleur says he will not play any starters tonight as well.

News per the TV broadcast

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (WFRV) — Team officials from both the Green Bay Packers and the Oakland Raiders could be seen inspecting patches of turf on both ends of the field ahead of a pre-season game in Canada Thursday.

#Packers GM Brian Gutekunst and members of the #Raiders have been examining the endzone for a while now. Testing the conditions of the field.

The patches in question. CFL goal posts are normally here, but have been moved back for this game. Looks like they've been fixed.

Despite the Turfwatch, Packers officials say the game is on.

Still evaluating the endzone 30 minutes before the game.

Some thought this issue could cause the game to be canceled, much like the Packers preseason game in 2016 at the Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio.

Local 5’s sports team at the game says warm-ups have continued.