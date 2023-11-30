DODGE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Canadian has been arrested and is facing federal charges after he allegedly scammed a grandparent in Dodge County, claiming to be their grandson who was stuck in jail and needed bail money.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says that in May, deputies began an investigation when an elderly resident received a call that their grandson was in jail and needed money for bail, then gave that bail money to a suspect who came to their residence and identified himself as a representative for their grandson’s attorney. This is commonly known as the grandparent scam.

A detective with the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office utilized a forensic sketch artist to work with the victim and create a sketch of the suspect. Through the investigation, authorities identified the suspect as a Canadian national.

The information led the detective to a joint investigation with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). Authorities say the suspect’s name is not being released due to an ongoing investigation with other law enforcement agencies.

A federal grand jury indicted the suspect on several charges in Dodge County, including fraud. The FBI credited parts of the Dodge County detective’s investigation as being responsible for identifying 11 additional victims of the suspect.

“It is becoming increasingly common for scammers to assume the identity of someone a victim knows in an attempt to obtain money from the victim,” said Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt. “This can be done by phone call, social media account hacking, or other means. If you fall victim to one of these types of scams, contact your family members or the person the scammer is claiming to be.”

No additional details were provided.

Local 5 News will continue to follow this case as it progresses.