REESEVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – A Canadian Pacific train carrying around 25 to 30 cars derailed in southeastern Wisconsin on Tuesday afternoon.

According to a Facebook post, shortly before 2:00 p.m., the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office received multiple reports of a train derailment near the Village of Reeseville and the Town of Lowell.

Preliminary reports show that a Canadian Pacific train derailed with over 25 cars. Deputies report that there were no hazardous materials on any of the cars, so there is no threat to the community as a result of the derailment.

However, Sheriff Dale Schmidt says that the road crossing in the Village of Reeseville (CTH G or Main Street) is closed to traffic.

“This may be a long-term closure, so please find alternate routes of travel to avoid the area,” concluded Schmidt.

No further information was provided. Local 5 News will update this should any additional details be released.