GREEN BAY, Wis (WFRV) – Due to the Canadian wildfires, Green Bay has one of the worst air qualities in the world for a second straight day.

Matt Gullickson is visiting Green Bay on vacation with his family but says the poor air quality is keeping them inside rather than out on a nice summer day.

“My wife woke up this morning and said she smelt like a campfire, but we did not go camping last night,” stated Gullickson. “We were in a hotel so there is an impact on the air quality in that way.”

Multiple school districts have restricted outdoor activities for the safety of their students.

Pulmonologist Dr. Raul Mendoza says taking safety precautions will lower the risk of inhaling toxic air particles.

“Number one, just try to stay indoors, that will, for the most part, take care of the fine particles,” said Dr. Mendoza. “Stay well hydrated because many of these irritants cause dryness, and dryness will trigger more symptoms.”

Gullickson offers some advice for parents who want their kids to be able to do things outside.

“Do it early in the morning before the sun is high and maybe in spurts,” said Gullickson. “I have asthma, so I can feel it when it kind of comes on.”

