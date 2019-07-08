Canadian wildfires block out our sunny skies

Sunshine has been in the forecast, but there is still a haze out there blotting out the sky. It is not cloud cover–it’s smoke blowing in from Canadian wildfires.

“It’s pretty amazing because when I first got out here, I just thought it was overcast,” said Bob Wetzler of Green Bay.

“It’s something Mother Nature does and you got to live with it,” said Steve Peters of De Pere, while launching his boat in Allouez.

The skies should be largely clear and blue today, but Canadian wildfires are shortchanging us on yet another beautiful summer day.

“As that smoke continues to rise up into the atmosphere, it’s being transported to the south and east, impacting areas like the upper peninsula of Michigan, lower Michigan, and much of the state of Wisconsin,” said WFRV meteorologist Chad Roethlisberger.

What goes up must come down at some point.

“And that can, at times, depending on how dense that smoke is, cause some issues for people that have any respiratory health problems,” he said.

Summer wildfires in Canada are common and not all of them are man-made.

Sometimes Mother Nature can be twisted.

“As far as we’re aware, these wildfires ongoing right now across Manitoba and Ontario was actually caused by lightning,” said Roethlisberger.

The smoke can make for some colorful displays during sunrise and sunset, though. Creating a watercolor brush of orange and red in the sky.

But soon enough, it will all blow over.

“I’d say by about the middle portions of the week, our winds will turn more to the south,” he said. “That will take that large plume that’s over us right now and push it further into eastern Canada.”

But until then, it is just a stroke of bad luck for this part of the state.

“Right now, we’re in a bad spot and the wind’s just taking that smoke right into us,” said Roethlisberger.