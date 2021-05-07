Cancelled games in Luxemburg-Casco after lifting COVID restrictions

LUXEMBURG, Wis. (WFRV) – Shortly after the Luxemburg-Casco school board voted to lift COVID-19 restrictions earlier this week, student athletes started getting notified their games were being cancelled.

“It just kind of sucks,” said Sydnie Gilson, Luxemburg-Casco softball player. “We couldn’t play last year because of COVID and I couldn’t play the year before that because I had ankle surgery.”

A Facebook post on the Luxemburg-Casco Baseball page notified families that the games were being cancelled and why.

“I regret to inform you that our softball and baseball games have been postponed for today. They have been postponed due to the fact that our opposing teams administration are not comfortable with the quarantine guidelines that just went into effect for our school district,” Luxemburg-Casco athletic director Jenny Brandow said in the post.

That has many parents in the district crying foul.

“My daughter, she just wants to play softball,” said Pam Gilson. “I don’t think the students should be punished for a decision they did not make.”

With just weeks left in the school year, student athletes say seeing their chances to compete disappear, is an especially tough loss after an already difficult year.

“I know my whole entire team was upset that we couldn’t play last night and the games today too were also posteponed because, again the teams don’t want to play us because of the quarantine guidelines,” Sydnie said.

Luxemburg-Casco was supposed to be one of four soccer teams competing with Notre Dame Academy over the weekend.

Athletic director Matthew Koenig says each district needs to balance their own risk/benefit scenario. Luxemburg-Casco is not scheduled to play Notre Dame for the remainder of the year. If they were, however, Koenig says his first priority has to be the safety of his own team.

“At the end of the day, I have to look out for our student athletes and my coaches and I, we would review those if we needed to,” Koenig said.

The Luxemburg-Casco school board is scheduled to meet Monday to revisit the decision to drop COVID-19 restrictions.