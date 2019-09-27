Cancer patient uses first trip to Lambeau as motivation

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — A cancer patient from Philadelphia made his way to Green Bay for his first Lambeau experience Thursday.

Gary Marlin was diagnosed with cancer in his throat about two months ago – after they had planned the trip.

He had surgery about six weeks ago to cut the cancer out and says that he has been using his first trip to Lambeau as motivation to get better.

“Obviously when I had this planned we didn’t know anything about it but my God you talk about timing. I mean, obviously it’s been pretty rough. I needed this, I really need this. Thank you, guys.”

Once Gary gets back to Philadelphia, he will begin chemotherapy.