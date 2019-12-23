Cancer patients surprised with care packages delivered by De Pere teen

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A West De Pere teenager is going above and beyond this holiday season by bringing some Christmas cheer to a few local cancer patients.

“I could just see the joy in their faces and see that they really appreciated it,” says Grace Fuss.

13-year-old Grace is on a mission this holiday season. She’s delivering care packages for patients battling cancer. Just last year, Grace formed her own non-profit- ‘Fighting Cancer with Grace.’ She had the inspiration when the fight against cancer hit a little close to home.

“When I was seven, my mom was diagnosed with breast cancer and there was a lot of people that supported and helped my mom through that time and I just wanted to give back,” said Grace.

Since last January, Grace has raised more than $12,000 by selling her own personalized glassware. That’s on top of being able to balance her schoolwork.

“I’m trying to teach her that at a young age that it’s important to give to others while doing everything else in your life,” said Jenni Fuss, Grace’s Mom. “She is involved in volleyball and she’s on the National Honor Society and dance so she has a lot of other things going on but giving back to others is still very important and we can’t forget that.”

From blankets to soup packets, fuzzy socks and hats- each package has it all.

“It makes me so proud just being able to see Grace deliver those care packages and she has such a warm heart,” says Jenni. “Being able to give to these patients- I know what they’re going through so it’s a little bit personal for me as well. Seeing those medical bills come in and not knowing what your future holds, it’s a scary moment but being able to receive small gifts makes a big difference.”

And along with every care package, Grace has her own message- “You’re not too young to make a difference.”

You can find more information as well as learn how to support Grace’s non-profit ‘Fighting Cancer with Grace’ online right here.