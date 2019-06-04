Cancer Survivors Day marked with ringing of "Survivorship Bell"

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) - A crowd gathered in front of ThedaCare Regional Cancer Center Tuesday afternoon to mark National Cancer Survivors Day.

Doctors and cancer survivors spoke in a short ceremony, before the dedication of the new "Survivorship Bell."

The bell will be rung by cancer patients on their last day of treatment.

Three current patients who recently wrapped up treatment were on hand to give the bell a ring, including Liliana Garcia, who wrapped up her treatment just minutes before the ceremony.

She told Local 5 that she felt she had a lot to be grateful for: "All the support that I got from my husband, my kids, my friends, church, my work," she said. "They've been awesome with me, helping me, giving me a lot of support. That means a lot."

Donna Boehm, Director of the Cancer Center says that ringing the bell will be meaningful to cancer patients as well as staff at the center.

"To me, it represents a completion," she said, "one more person that is completing treatment at our center and represents, to me, individuals who are now entering those 15 million survivors."

