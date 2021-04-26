Candidate for U.S. Senate Sarah Godlewski makes tour stops in NE Wisconsin

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsin State Treasurer and now U.S. Senate candidate Sarah Godlewski has launched her campaign tour making several stops in Northeast Wisconsin on Monday.

One of the many things heard at Monday’s kick-off tour was “Main Street not Wall Street”. Godlewski also talked to working families and how the pandemic has affected them as well as paid family leave.

“We’re talking to parents, moms because something we have seen as a result of the pandemic is that moms are forced to drop out of work. We are seeing the lowest participation, the last time we saw this low of participation was in the 1980s,” says Godlewski.

In her race announcement on April 14, she says she will help bolster small businesses, fight climate change, lower prescription drug costs, reform the criminal justice system and get rid of the Senate filibuster.

Godlewski is a fifth generation Wisconsinite and was elected Treasurer in 2018.