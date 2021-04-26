Candidate for U.S. Senate Sarah Godlewski makes tour stops in NE Wisconsin

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsin State Treasurer and now U.S. Senate candidate Sarah Godlewski has launched her campaign tour making several stops in Northeast Wisconsin on Monday.

One of the many things heard at Monday’s kick-off tour was “Main Street not Wall Street”. Godlewski also talked to working families and how the pandemic has affected them as well as paid family leave.

“We’re talking to parents, moms because something we have seen as a result of the pandemic is that moms are forced to drop out of work. We are seeing the lowest participation, the last time we saw this low of participation was in the 1980s,” says Godlewski.

In her race announcement on April 14, she says she will help bolster small businesses, fight climate change, lower prescription drug costs, reform the criminal justice system and get rid of the Senate filibuster.

Godlewski is a fifth generation Wisconsinite and was elected Treasurer in 2018.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Bay Port lacrosse returns with win over Notre Dame

Fox Valley Classic Conference playoff brackets set

High School Football: Kimberly dominates Appleton North, Fond du Lac stays unbeaten

Green Bay Blizzard ready for 2021 season

Neenah girls bring strong lineup to state tennis

Gamblers captain Tucker leaves mark, becomes all-time assist leader