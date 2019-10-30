Candy vs. Cavities: Healthy tips from Dental Associates ahead of Halloween

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) Halloween is on Thursday! With all that candy around the house, it can be easy to over-indulge for both kids and adults.

You might want to watch how much you eat though. According to Dental Associates, studies have shown that the average trick-or-treater consumes three cups of sugar, or 200 sugar packets. It’s also estimated that kids eat up to 7,000 calories on Halloween alone – that’s equal to 13 Big Macs!

Dr. Samuel Schmidt with Dental Associates stopped by Local 5 This Morning with some easy tips to keep your smile healthy, and how you can prevent cavities with better alternatives.

