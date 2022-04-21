DODGE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is actively searching for a man that went missing after his canoe capsized on Fox Lake on Thursday afternoon.

According to the sheriff’s office, just before 12:30 p.m., deputies responded to a report that a canoe had capsized near the north shore of Fox Lake and two people were in the water, yelling for help.

Upon arrival, officers say they could only see one person above the water.

Deputies say they were able to successfully recover the first victim, identified as a woman from rural Fox Lake. She was subsequently taken to a hospital for treatment.

Officials report an active search is underway for the second victim, identified as an adult man, who deputies believe is also from rural Fox Lake.

Authorities note that public access to the Town of Fox Lake boat launch on Blackhawk Trail is currently being restricted as it is being used by law enforcement as a command post and staging area during the search.

The sheriff’s office stated that conditions on the lake are not suitable for canoe or kayak use due to high winds and neither occupant was wearing a personal floatation device when the canoe capsized.