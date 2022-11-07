BURNETT COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in northwest Wisconsin are currently investigating if a canoe that was found in a dumpster with a ‘free’ sign on it was stolen.

According to the Burnett County Sheriff’s Office, a Polaris canoe was located in a local dumpster with a handwritten sign stating it was free.

The canoe is reportedly in “fairly good condition,” and deputies want to make sure that the narrow, keelless boat with pointed ends is not stolen.

Photo courtesy: Burnett County Sheriff’s Office

“If you are missing a canoe and you think this one may be yours, give us a call,” said the Burnett County Sheriff’s Office on its Facebook page.

Deputies explain that those who claim it’s their canoe will be asked for specific details or the VIN to make a positive identification.

No further details were provided.